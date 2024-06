Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Bureau of Earthquake Research of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA) said, Trend reports.

"The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.9 points, and the depth of the tremors was 67 kilometers," the statement reads.

