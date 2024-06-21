COP29 to enable stronger cooperation to combat climate change - official

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 21. COP29 will be an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the struggle against climate change, and Azerbaijan has also launched large-scale tree planting and greening initiatives in the country, Head of the Environmental Policy Division, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Faig Mutallimov said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.



He made the remark at the 29th high-level meeting in Zangilan on the theme "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future".

According to him, Azerbaijan has committed to restoring 270,000 ha of forest land.

"We planted about 4 million saplings in 2023, and in 2024 we plan to increase this number to 5 million," he emphasized.

He noted that holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku in November this year emphasizes the government's commitment to care for the environment.

"Azerbaijan is honored to host COP29. The event will provide an opportunity for world leaders to come together, exchange ideas, and strengthen cooperation in the fight against climate change. Hosting this event in Baku also emphasizes Azerbaijan's commitment to respecting the environment," he added.

