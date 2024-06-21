Azerbaijan amends "Regulations on service in customs authorities" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to Decree No. 1153-VIQD of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan of May 21, 2024 "On Amendments to the "Regulation on Service in Customs Authorities" approved by Law No. 768-IQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan of December 7, 1999, and Decree No. 243 "On Application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the Regulation on Service in Customs Authorities" of December 30, 1999, Trend reports.

According to the Decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan exercises the powers of the relevant executive authority stipulated in Articles 59 and 59-1 of the "Regulation on Service in Customs Authorities" approved by Law No. 768-IQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan of December 7, 1999.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was charged with approving the procedure of relocation of customs officials and their family members to a new place of service, as well as payment of expenses for transportation of their property and one-time compensation, and informing the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within two months following Article 59 of the "Regulation on Service in Customs Authorities" approved by Law No. 768-IQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 7, 1999, and informing the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, following Article 59-1 of this Regulation, the Cabinet of Ministers, per Article 59-1 of this Regulation, is instructed to approve the procedure and the amount of payment of monetary compensation for rent of housing to the customs officials and their family members in connection with the change of place of service in the customs bodies, who have no place of residence and live in the rented apartment for this reason, and to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the specified period.

The Cabinet of Ministers must also solve other issues arising from Law No. 1153-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 21, 2024, "On Amendments to the "Regulation on Service in Customs Authorities," approved by Law No. 768-IQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 7, 1999, within the specified period.

Under the Decree, in the third paragraph of Part 2 of Decree No. 243 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 30, 1999, "On application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Approval of the Regulation on Service in Customs Authorities" (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2000, No. 1, Article 22 (Volume I)," the words "in Article 81" are replaced by the words "in Articles 59, 59-1, and 81".