European forum of Azerbaijani engineers gets underway in Germany (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers - another flagship event – kicked off in Germany, Trend reports.

The forum drew together 125 engineers and scientists from Europe, as well as well-known and influential diaspora representatives.

The forum was graced by Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev, rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova, rector of Sumgayit State University Rufat Azizov, rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Vilayat Valiyev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, employee of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ali Khalilov and others.

The event commenced with a commemoration of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Fuad Muradov, the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, sent a congratulatory message to the forum participants. The message read: "The European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers is a constructive platform for discussion and cooperation. Today, the gathering of our engineers and Azerbaijani specialists operating in different engineering fields at the forum creates a unique opportunity for the exchange of knowledge, experience and ideas. As a committee, we in turn support our engineers and scientists living abroad, striving to create opportunities for them for career and development.”

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany Nuran Abdullayev, and other officials also addressed the event.

The forum featured a video on the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan, and presentations on various topics by Azerbaijani scholars and specialists residing in different European countries.

The forum continued with the panel discussions.