BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The national teams of Georgia and the Czech Republic tied with a score of 1:1 in the second round match of the group stage of the European Football Championship, Trend reports.

EURO-2024

Group stage, second round

June 22, group F

17:00. Georgia - Czech Republic 1-1

Goal: Jorj Mikautadze (p.), 45+3 - Patrick Schick, 59

Referee: Daniel Ziebert (Germany)

Hamburg. Volksparkstadion