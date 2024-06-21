Int'l organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror, Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

According to her, mines laid by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands during the occupation continue to threaten the lives of civilians and servicemen.

She noted that as a result of mine explosions in the last two days in the territory of Jabrayil district liberated from occupation, an employee of the Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on demining was killed, and several civilians were injured to varying degrees of severity. The mines and unexploded ordnance placed by Armenia in these territories seriously impede the rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the region, the safe return of the former IDPs and their residence here, as well as the right to live in a healthy environment.

The Ombudsperson added that Armenia's non-submission of accurate maps of the mines laid by it during its almost thirty-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands demonstrates its disregard for the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

"International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror; they should react harshly to the military and environmental crimes committed by Armenia and humanitarian offenses, including gross violations of children's rights, and seriously influence Armenia to hand over accurate maps of minefields to Azerbaijan," Aliyeva said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel