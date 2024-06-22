Kazakhstan sharply decreases crude oil exports to Türkiye in March

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 22. Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Türkiye amounted to 172,676 tons in March 2024, Trend reports.

According to Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), export volume fell by more than 70 percent from the same period in 2023 (576,816 tons).

Kazakhstan accounted for 4.13 percent of Türkiye's total crude oil imports in March 2024 (2.68 million tons).

Furthermore, Türkiye's crude oil imports from Kazakhstan totaled 637,635 tons from January through March.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Türkiye's commercial turnover was $6 billion in 2023. The volume of trade turnover fell by 5.3 percent from the same time in 2022 ($6.3 billion).

Exports to Türkiye during the aforementioned period amounted to $3.9 billion, which is 16.4 percent less than from January to December 2022 ($4.7 billion).

Furthermore, imports from Türkiye climbed by 27 percent between January and December 2023, totaling $2 billion. In 2022, imports totaled $1.6 billion.