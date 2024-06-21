Azerbaijan's SOCAR starts gas supplies to Bulgarian industrial units via Assarel and M-Gaz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying natural gas to Bulgarian industrial enterprises, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The natural gas supplies are carried out following the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on various directions, including further development of cooperation in the energy sector (signed in Baku on May 8), as well as based on the strategy of expanding SOCAR's commercial participation in the European gas market.

"As a result of successful cooperation between SOCAR and Bulgarian companies M-Gas and Assarel Medet, natural gas supplies to Bulgarian industrial enterprises started on June 21. This is an important step towards strengthening the energy security of this European country," the information notes.

To note, SOCAR and Assarel Medet signed a memorandum of cooperation on May 8 in Baku, which envisages the gasification of several Bulgarian cities, as well as industrial facilities.

Nevertheless, in general, Bulgaria has been receiving Azerbaijani gas since January 2021. The supply is anticipated to reach 1.5 bcm per year in 2024.

