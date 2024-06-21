Baku hosts meeting of Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The fifth meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

The Head of the Board of Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said during the opening of the session that this negotiation platform was established in 2021 and has held meetings both in Moscow and Baku.

"Our cooperation with Russia is not only bilateral. Today's event theme - cooperation within multilateral projects and initiatives - is not accidental. We will address issues of regional security as well as a number of logistical and transport issues," Shafiyev also said.

He pointed out that the event has gathered leading experts from both countries, and it makes sense to more frequently provide their expert assessments on various events through the media.

