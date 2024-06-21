High-level meeting "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient future" continues in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 21. The 29th high-level meeting on the topic "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" continues its work with panel sessions in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

The Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev, delivered an opening speech.

Today's panel session is dedicated to the theme "Lessons from Azerbaijan's Experience".

The primary objective of convening this top-tier gathering is to make sure that all stakeholders are on the same page and pulling in the same direction for the success of COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku involve tackling existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action from all angles.

The first two days of the meeting took place in Baku (June 19–20).

Will be updated