Tajik and Russian FMs hold talks on enhancing bilateral ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 22. Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The meeting was held in Almaty in the framework of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states.

"The ministers discussed topical issues of Tajik-Russian relations in various directions, as well as the cooperation of the two countries within the framework of international organizations. The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere," the information notes.

To note, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states in Almaty on June 20–21, 2024.

The influence of the current global and regional situation on the security of the member nations of the CSTO was a topic of discussion among the ministers. Following the results of the meeting, the completion of the 11-year negotiation process was noted, and a decision was made to approve the draft CSTO Targeted Interstate Program on Strengthening the Tajik-Afghan Border.

