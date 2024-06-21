Kazakhstan's Energy Minister views co-op visions with Russian and Iranian peers (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 21. The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev has discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation with counterparts from a number of countries within the framework of the 4th Meeting of Energy Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Trend reports.

During the meetings among Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Sergey Mochalnikov, Deputy Director of the National Energy Administration of China Wan Jinsong, SCO Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan and Energy Minister of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian, the parties discussed regional and international issues, bilateral collaboration, and cooperative project implementation during negotiations. Development and strengthening mutually beneficial ties were prioritized to create and maintain favorable energy sector circumstances.

In addition, a whole host of matters pertaining to the mutual interests of both parties were taken into account, such as the growth of the oil and gas sector and energy infrastructure, bolstering regional energy security, the sharing of cutting-edge technologies, heightened investment, the implementation of groundbreaking solutions, and the enhancement of production processes.

To note, energy ministers from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states reviewed and approved the "Development strategy for energy cooperation among SCO member states until 2030" during the fourth Meeting of Energy Ministers of SCO Member States in Astana.

The document outlines key areas of cooperation among SCO member states in the energy sector up to 2030, including:

- prospects for developing the transit potential of energy resources and diversifying export routes;

- establishment of a new energy system with a balanced development priority;

- modernization of traditional energy sources and systemic improvement of the industry;

- development of innovative technologies and science in the use of renewable energy sources, including hydrogen energy;

- exploration of new solutions in energy conservation and efficiency improvement.