Azerbaijan's PASHA Insurance tests new features such as loss assessment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. PASHA Insurance is testing new features such as loss assessment, the Head of Automobile and Digital Insurance Department of PASHA Insurance Adil Bekirov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the panel discussion on "Automobile Insurance" within the framework of the second day of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum-2024 (AIIF-2024).

Bekirov mentioned that PASHA Insurance has a leading position in the mobile insurance market, especially in the field of auto insurance.

"Digitalization is not just a trend for us but a vital necessity to provide quality services to our clients. Our digital strategy consists of two main areas. The first is the digitalization of the customer journey, and the second is the digitalization of internal processes. These two areas are interconnected. Starting with analyzing the customer experience, we have identified key pain points and bottlenecks in customer interaction," he emphasized.

According to him, one of the main initiatives was the introduction of a digital format for claims processing.

"Now a client can fully resolve a claim without visiting the office. The process starts with notification of an accident, which previously required a visit by an insurance company representative to the scene of the event and was time-consuming. We shortened this process by introducing digital tools that allow customers to hand in documents and sign them electronically. We have developed a mobile application and a client portal where you can submit a claim and hand over documents without visiting the office. Electronic signatures allow completing all formalities online," he noted.

Bekirov stressed that internal processes have also undergone optimization.

"For example, automated decision-making tools allow us to distribute claim cases to handlers based on experience and relevance. We are testing new features such as loss estimation using computer vision models, which allow us to assess damage in minutes. The core idea behind our digital strategy is not just to deploy technology but to deliver value to customers. We actively communicate with customers to better understand their needs and improve our products and services. As the saying goes, a good customer will buy your product, but a better customer will help you improve it. That's why we strive for long-term relationships with our customers by listening to their opinions and needs," the department head added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel