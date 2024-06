BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Belgium national football team defeated the Romanian team with a score of 2:0 in the second round match of the group stage of the European Championship in Germany, Trend reports.

EURO-2024

Group stage, II round

June 22, Group E

23:00. Belgium - Romania - 2:0

Goals: Youri Tielemans, 2. Kevin De Bruyne, 80

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Cologne Stadium