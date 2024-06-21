Turkmenistan, UAE discuss preparations for upcoming joint business forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. Turkmenistan and the UAE discussed preparations for the upcoming joint business forum to be held on June 25 in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, this topic was discussed in the Turkmen capital during a meeting of representatives of the chamber with the UAE Ambassador to Ashgabat Ahmed Al Hameli.

The Turkmen side stressed the importance of developing relations with the countries of the Middle East, especially with the UAE, as the leading economy of the Arab world, emphasizing successful cooperation in key sectors, including energy, investment, transport, and communications.

The meeting participants discussed prospects for deepening bilateral relations through regular business contacts and meetings of the business communities of both countries.

They stated that it is expected that the upcoming forum will open up new horizons for cooperation between companies in Turkmenistan and the UAE in various sectors of the economy.

Both sides expressed optimism about the results of the future event, considering it a platform for expanding mutually beneficial partnership.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the UAE are strengthening their trade and economic cooperation through diverse initiatives, including the active development of mutual investments, the expansion of trade in various goods and services, and joint projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, and digitalization.

Both countries strive to strengthen partnerships that promote sustainable economic growth and cooperation within the framework of international economic initiatives and organizations.