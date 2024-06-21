Azerbaijan aims for its Karabakh to become sustainable energy hub - President's special rep

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Azerbaijani government intends to turn the Karabakh region into a dynamically developing center of clean energy, a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during his speech at the 29th high-level meeting in Zangilan on "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future."

"We are installing solar panels in residential homes and street infrastructure in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan to take advantage of their plentiful solar energy. Solar charging stations for electric vehicles, smart parking, and other eco-friendly solutions demonstrate our dedication to sustainability," he emphasized.

Hajiyev recalled that in Jabrayil, the British company bp intends to build a 240 MW solar power plant, while Nobel Energy intends to invest in the construction of a 100 MW solar panel plant.

"These initiatives organically fit into the National Strategy aimed at turning the Karabakh region into a dynamically developing center of "clean energy." Moreover, the implementation of major construction projects throughout East Zangezur and Karabakh continues in line with modern urban planning trends.

The construction is in line with modern urbanism trends, where sustainability, inclusiveness, and safety are prioritized. The smart village of Aghali in Zangilan district can be cited as an example. This village was built with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in mind. Nowadays, 171 families live in Aghali, and the total number of residents reaches 870," he added.

Additionally, he brought up the fact that thermal insulation materials were extensively utilized in the liberated regions' construction projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel