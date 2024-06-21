Azerbaijan's Neftchala aerobic gymnastics inspires World Championship - chief referee

NEFTCHALA, Azerbaijan, June 21. The 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Neftchala prepares young gymnasts for the September World Championship in Italy and selects them for the national team, chief referee of the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship Lala Huseynova told reporters, Trend reports.

"This is not the first time that our nation's regions have hosted the Azerbaijan Championship; Sheki was the site of the events the year before. Regional contests help spread the word about aerobic gymnastics and draw in new fans among younger age groups," Huseynova emphasized.

To note, more than 30 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are taking part in the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship. The competitions are held in the age categories of "pre-juniors" (born in 2010–2012), "juniors" (born in 2007–2009), and "adults" (born in 2006 and older). The gymnasts perform in individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups following the age categories.

