Azerbaijan approves defense-related agreement with Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The agreement between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the field of defense has been approved, Trend reports.

At today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Approval of an Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," was put up for discussion.

The deputies noted that the document would make an important contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries in this field.

Meanwhile, after the discussion, the document was put to vote and approved.

