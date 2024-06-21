Azerbaijani-Russian relations showcase positive dynamics - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani-Russian relations showcase positive dynamics, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskandarov said at the fifth meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council in Baku today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that one of the vectors of joint regional efforts between both states is the common approach to ensuring regional political and economic cooperation and limiting attempts at destructive external interference.

"Transparently, Azerbaijan and Russia both opt for sovereignty when it comes to decision-making," emphasized Iskandarov.

According to him, hosting the Baku event is a prime example of putting actions behind words to bolster Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

"When the idea of ​​creating an expert council was first brought to the table three years ago, we were confident that this initiative would yield practical results. It is gratifying to see that in a short period, the platform is already holding its fifth meeting of our experts," added the diplomat.

