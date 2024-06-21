Uzbekistan approves SCO agreement on development of cooperation in tourism

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 21. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on approval of the intergovernmental agreement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries on the development of cooperation in the field of tourism, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the responsible body for the implementation of the decree is the Tourism Committee under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change.

The president of the country instructed Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry to notify the SCO about the implementation by Uzbekistan of the internal state procedures necessary for the document to enter into force.

Meanwhile, the agreement on the development of cooperation in the field of tourism was signed on September 16, 2022, in Uzbekistan's Samarkand during the summit of heads of SCO member states.

Earlier in October 2023, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov proposed to develop and adopt a program of new economic dialogue within the framework of the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization during an extended meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Bishkek.

"We propose to start developing and adopting the program of the new SCO economic dialogue, which will cover such areas as innovative development, digitalization and robotics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharmacology, and other industries of the future," Aripov said.