Russia's Moscow hosts CIS economic council meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow became a hotbed of discussions on a plethora of economic cooperation between the CIS member states, Trend reports.

According to information, Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a member of the CIS Economic Council, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

The heads of delegations exchanged views on topical issues of economic cooperation in the CIS space.

The event was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and attended by members of the CIS Economic Council, including Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, co-chairman of the CIS Economic Council, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholikzoda and others.

The participants of the meeting received information on the main target macroeconomic indicators of economic development of the CIS countries for 2023 and decided to amend the concept of formation and development of the interstate system of personnel training, their professional training, and advanced training in the field of scientific and technical information, approved by the resolution of the CIS Council of Heads of Government dated November 20, 2013.

The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is set to take place on September 20, 2024, in Moscow.

