Azerbaijan to approve customs officials' rental apartment compensation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Approval will be given to the procedure and amount of payment for monetary compensation for rental housing to officials of customs authorities and members of their families who do not have a place of residence due to a change of place of service in customs authorities and who therefore live in a rented apartment, Trend reports.

The issue has been reflected in the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law “On amendments to the regulations on service in customs authorities”.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, within two months, must approve the procedure and the amount of monetary compensation paid for rental housing to customs officials and members of their families who do not have a place of residence due to a change in their place of service in the customs authorities and, in this regard, living in a rented apartment, and inform the President of Azerbaijan.