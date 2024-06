BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. In the near future, Israel will make decisions to stop Hezbollah's attacks on its territory, Israeli Interior Minister Israel Katz wrote on social networks, Trend reports.

"Israel cannot allow Hezbollah to continue attacks on its territory and its citizens, and we will take the necessary decisions soon," he said.

Katz previously warned that Israel was "very close to deciding to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon."