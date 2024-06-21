Russia's Gazprom Neft, Tajikistan discuss co-op in oil, gas sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 21. Russia's Gazprom Neft and Tajikistan have discussed cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's ministry, Sharifa Khudobakhsh, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, met with representatives of Gazprom Neft. Domestic oil and gas companies also participated in the event.

The meeting took place within the framework of high-level negotiations between Tajikistan and Russia during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, aimed at expanding bilateral economic cooperation and developing the country's oil and gas industry.

The company representatives expressed hope that cooperation with Tajikistan's oil and gas sector companies would elevate to a new level following a thorough analysis.

Moreover, Gazprom Neft representatives met with the leadership of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, the Main Department of Geology, and industry companies. They also visited operational sites.

To note, Gazprom Neft operates a network of gas stations in the country and holds a license for gasoline importation into Tajikistan.