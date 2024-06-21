Azerbaijani PASHA Insurance's main objective in digitization lies in long-term growth in customer numbers - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The main objective of PASHA Insurance in the issue of digitalization is to increase the number of customers switching to this type of solutions in the long term, the head of PASHA Insurance's Automobile and Digital Insurance Department Adil Bekirov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during a panel discussion on "Automobile Insurance" on the second day of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum-2024 (AIIF-2024).

Bekirov noted that PASHA Insurance has implemented the digitalization process gradually, starting with the digital filing stage and then adding new steps.

"I would like to mention that about 45 percent of our clients have switched to digital services in the last year. However, I believe that this number is not a priority for us. The main goal is to increase the number of customers moving to this type of solution in the long term. We see that people are ready for this change, and digital solutions are really interesting because they speed up the process and increase satisfaction. A year ago, you could see long queues in our offices: people came to submit documents, sign something, and so on. But now the number of visitors to our offices has significantly decreased. In my opinion, this is the main success of our digitalization process," he said.

