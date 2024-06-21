Pathway to COP29 meeting participants visiting Azerbaijan's Zangilan mosque

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 21. Participants of panel sessions of the 29th high-level meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" have visited a mosque in Zangilan city, Trend reports.

The primary objective of convening this top-tier gathering is to make sure that all stakeholders are on the same page and pulling in the same direction for the success of COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Preparations for COP29 in Baku involve tackling existing global challenges and opportunities in climate action from all angles.

The first two days of the meeting took place in Baku (June 19–20).

