Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan outlines bilateral progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Meetings of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council are very much in demand within the framework of the realization of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the two countries signed in 2022, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said, Trend reports.

Addressing the fifth session of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council in Baku, Yevdokimov pointed to the dynamic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, primarily due to personal relations between the heads of the two states.

"Economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are successfully developing, trade turnover is growing, and the international transport corridor "North-South" is developing," the ambassador noted.

According to him, the Russian Federation is interested in a peaceful, prosperous South Caucasus and is ready to promote the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. The Russian Federation is also ready to assist in promoting the promising format of the consultative regional platform 3+3.

The Ambassador believes that it is crucial to tackle the Caspian Sea issues as well.

"We are convinced that the interference of external forces in regional affairs is unacceptable, and all issues should and can be solved by the states of our region themselves," Yevdokimov emphasized.

