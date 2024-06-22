Azerbaijani judokas win three medals at BRICS Sports Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. On the first day of the BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024 international multi-sport games, held in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan, Azerbaijani judokas won 3 medals, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

All medals won are bronze.

Sudaba Agayeva (70 kg) took 3rd place in the women's competition. Narmin Amirli (78 kg) and Nigar Suleymanova (70 kg) finished the competition in 5th place.

In the men's competition, Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kg) and Rashad Elkiev (66 kg) took 3rd places. Nariman Mirzaev (73 kg) finished the games in 5th place.

At the same time, the number of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Games increased to 21. The team has 6 gold, 5 silver and 13 bronze awards.