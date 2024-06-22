Hang glider crash takes deadly toll in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 22. A hang glider crashed in the Mugalzhar district of the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan while performing production work, Trend reports.

The pilot of the hang glider reportedly perished in the incident. The hang glider was in operation at SAMGAU AGRO.

"In light of this occurrence, a committee will be established by the Kazakhstani Ministry of Transport to examine the plane crash. At the scene of an aviation accident, members of the Department responsible for investigating transportation accidents and incidents are dispatched," the information notes.

To note, near the village of Madeniyet, Jalagash district, Kyzylorda region, on June 21, an An-2 aircraft made a hard landing during an overflight. The aircraft also belongs to SAMGAU AGRO. There were two crew members on board. There were no casualties.

