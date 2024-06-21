EU Commissioner Hoekstra discusses COP29 preparations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra discussed the preparations for COP29 during his visit to Baku on June 20, Trend reports with reference to the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

Reportedly, the main aim of the visit was to discuss the preparations, the priorities, and deliverables of COP29 with Azerbaijan as the incoming COP29 Presidency.

“These are the follow-up to the UAE consensus, climate finance, Article 6 and international carbon markets, adaptation, and transparency reporting (countries will submit their Biennial Transparency Reports this year), amongst others,” said the EU Delegation.

The meetings also focused on how Azerbaijan plans to fast-forward its own climate targets.

During the meeting with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, they discussed the importance of the EU and Azerbaijan’s strategic energy partnership and possible COP29 initiatives on renewables, hydrogen, methane, storage, and grids.

The meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov focused on the priorities of COP29, the plans for the Global Climate Action Agenda which will take place in parallel to the formal negotiations, as well as the importance of inclusivity for the COP.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

