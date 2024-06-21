Security and regional projects in focus of Russian-Azerbaijani expert council meeting - CAIR's head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Regional security issues are among the main ones at the fifth session of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council, the chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) Farid Shafiyev, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, in particular, it is about the non-constructive activities of non-regional players.

"Azerbaijan is open to cooperation with all countries, be it Europe or any Western country. However, we are concerned about the positions of France and India, whose 'contribution' to the region serves neither peace nor security," the head of CAIR said.

He noted that the fifth meeting of the Expert Council is taking place in the context of a new reality when Azerbaijan has fully restored sovereignty over its territories and construction and reconstruction works are already underway in the territories liberated from occupation.

Shafiyev added that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year.

"The topic of security, regional projects, including those related to transportation and other spheres, are being discussed by Russian and Azerbaijani experts in Baku," he summarized.

