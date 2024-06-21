Iran records decrease in product imports from Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Iran's imports of products from Tajikistan decreased by 68.5 percent in value and 62.8 percent in weight during the 1st month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024) compared to the same month last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration read, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, Iran brought in about 1,300 tons of goods worth about $3 million from Tajikistan during the first month.

The statistics indicate that Iran's imports of products from Tajikistan during the first month of last year amounted to 3,470 tons worth $9.6 million.

Furthermore, the information notes that during the first month, Iran mainly imported cotton, silk fabrics, various equipment, etc. from Tajikistan.

Iran's imports of products from Tajikistan during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024) decreased by 3.86 percent in value term and increased by 6.23 percent in weight compared to the previous year. Iran's imports of products from Tajikistan amounted to 29,600 tons worth about $76.6 million.

Meanwhile, during the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 20, 2024), Iran's imports of non-oil products amounted to 2.4 million tons worth $2.7 billion. Non-oil product imports decreased by 11.4 percent in value and increased by 33.4 percent in weight terms during the first month compared to the same month of last year.

To note, imports of Iranian-made goods are subject to certain limitations, but the country's primary focus is on acquiring necessities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel