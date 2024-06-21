EURO-2024: Austira earn impressive victory over Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The II round in Group D of EURO-2024 has started today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Poland met with Austria. The meeting was held in Berlin.

Both sides fought for the first 3 points in the duel between the teams that lost in the last round.

France and the Netherlands will meet in the other match of the tour to be held today.

EURO-2024

Group stage, second round

June 21, group D

20:00. Poland - Austria - 1:3

Goals: Krzysztof Piatek, 30 - Gernot Trauner, 9. Christoph Baumgartner, 66. Marko Arnautovich, 78 (pen.)