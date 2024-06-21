Azerbaijani parliament appeals to President Ilham Aliyev on early parliamentary election

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Azerbaijani parliament has appealed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the holding of an early parliamentary election, Trend reports.

The agenda of today's session of the parliament included the issue of appealing to the President of Azerbaijan to call for the country's early parliamentary election.

The Parliament Chair, Sahiba Gafarova, said that the New Azerbaijan Party members proposed appealing to the President of Azerbaijan regarding the holding of an early election.

During the discussions, the MPs deemed it appropriate to hold an early parliamentary election, noting that important international events will be held in Azerbaijan.

After the discussions, the appeal was put to a vote and adopted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel