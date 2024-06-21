Azerbaijani FM bids farewell to Kyrgyz ambassador over wrap-up of his diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Kyrgyz Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev on June 21, 2024, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic activity in the country, Trend reports.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the increase in contacts between the leaders of the two countries, and the growth of cooperation.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Osmonaliyev for his efforts during his diplomatic activity in the country towards the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and wished him success in his future work.

It was also observed with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan's bilateral and multilateral cooperation is rooted in friendly and fraternal relations, solidarity, and mutual support between the two nations and their peoples.

Meanwhile, broad prospects of cooperation in many directions, especially in such spheres as mutual investments, transport, and communications, were emphasized, and the need to use the existing potential was noted.

Additionally, it was noted that the growing dynamics of cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, are praiseworthy.

Minister Bayramov gratefully mentioned Kyrgyzstan's support for reconstruction works in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation and the peace efforts of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Osmonaliyev expressed gratitude for the support provided during his tenure as Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to develop.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

