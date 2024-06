Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. A list of machinery, technological equipment, installations and raw materials, categorized by economic activities and goods nomenclature, exempted from VAT and customs duty during import to Azerbaijan's liberated areas, has been amended, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed the relevant decision.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel