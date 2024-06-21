I diligently prepare for upcoming int'l competitions - winner of Azerbaijan's Aerobic Gymnastics Championship

NEFTCHALA, Azerbaijan, June 21. I am diligently preparing for the upcoming international competitions and hope to take prize-winning places there, winner of the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, a student of Ojag Sports Club Ayan Aghayeva told Trend.

The gymnast ranked first in the individual program among athletes in the age category "pre-youth".

"Today, all the elements turned out well; I performed the program without mistakes. I am very satisfied with my result. I spent a lot of time training to achieve it. I am glad that the competitions are held in the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex; the conditions here are good," she emphasized.

To note, more than 30 gymnasts representing "Ojag Sport" club, "Grasiya" sports club, and the and the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are taking part in the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held on June 21 at the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex. The competitions are held in the age categories of "Pre-Juniors" (born in 2010–2012), "Juniors" (born in 2007–2009), and "Adults" (born in 2006 and older). According to the age categories, gymnasts perform in individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.

