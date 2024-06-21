Turkmenistan and Bulgaria testing waters for deeper partnership across various domains

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. Turkmenistan and Bulgaria note the potential for expanding cooperation in various fields, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Parliament, this was stated during the meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova with the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ruslan Stoyanov, during which he presented his credentials.

Key facets of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, which is founded on the ideas of neutrality and equitable partnership, were discussed by the participants during the meeting.

Special attention was paid to the structure and functions of the Parliament of Turkmenistan in the context of legislative support for reforms in the country.

Furthermore, the parties noted the potential for expanding cooperation in various fields, including trade, economic relations, and humanitarian ties.

They stressed the importance of cooperation both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, in particular, in the context of Turkmenistan's dialogue with the EU.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan's cooperation with the Balkan countries has gone to a whole new level, both in the economic and political arenas.

Economic ties have grown more robust with the signing of pivotal trade agreements and the expansion of reciprocal investments. Simultaneously, political dialogue has intensified through regular high-level meetings and collaboration within international organizations. These efforts have significantly bolstered mutual understanding and cooperation among the nations involved.