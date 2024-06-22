Our target is to have very sophisticated approach on using renewables - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. So, our target is export and also to have a very sophisticated approach on using renewables to a maximum degree to produce electricity and saving natural gas, sending it to those who need it now, primarily in Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with the Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

"But we have great partners, Masdar, as I said, is a strategic partner but we have also ACWA Power, bp among our investors and many more companies from different countries, which are planning to work with us. So, in oil and gas, we know the whole alphabet. Here we just start. Therefore, the challenges could be with national energy grid, because we need to reinforce it to be able to absorb as much as we can offer to investors. Another challenge is with respect to the transmission lines, because here we need to work actively with our neighbors, because Azerbaijan itself will not need as much renewable energy as we plan to produce. So, our target is export and also to have a very sophisticated approach on using renewables to a maximum degree to produce electricity and saving natural gas, sending it to those who need it now, primarily in Europe, So, there are many things which we need to tackle. Those which solely depend on our internal agenda, I have no doubt, will be fully implemented. Those which need international partnership, we, of course, need to work with our partners," President Ilham Aliyev said.