Azerbaijani PASHA Insurance touches on ensuring reliable protection of customer data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's PASHA Insurance has several levels of protection, ensuring reliable protection of customer data, Head of the Medical Agile Team at PASHA Insurance OJSC Murad Mammadzade said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion themed "Health Insurance in the Post-Pandemic Era" on the second day of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024 (AIIF-2024) today in Baku.

"Even the legislative framework requires insurance companies, including PASHA Insurance, to comply with a number of requirements, such as storing data in other regions. Thus, there are multiple layers of protection, ensuring the reliable security of our clients' data. This is a very sensitive issue, especially when it comes to health data.

Legal consequences often hinder or slow down digital transformation, posing challenges for governments in utilizing such data, particularly health data. For instance, GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] on a global scale and other similar regulatory acts help facilitate this process. However, with each technological advancement, certain risks associated with the use of this data emerge," he pointed out.

To note, the first day of the forum was held on June 20.

The first day of the forum, organized with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan, and 'Xprimm' International Company, featured speeches by CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev, and other government officials.

The two-day forum is also featuring panel discussions on topics relevant to the local and global insurance markets, such as motor and health insurance, as well as the role of insurance in climate risk management.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel