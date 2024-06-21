Pakistani delegation to visit Turkmenistan for trade negotiations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. A high-level delegation headed by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will visit Turkmenistan from June 24 through June 26 to explore new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Rana Tanveer Hussain said this during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov.

The Pakistani Minister stressed that strengthening trade and economic relations with Turkmenistan is a top priority for the Pakistani government, adding that the visit of the delegation will play a crucial role in advancing this agenda.

In turn, Ambassador Movlamov proposed to organize a joint trade exhibition to further develop trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meeting, they really drove home the point that the visit is all about strengthening economic ties and opening up new doors for cooperation in different sectors. This comes after both countries have been pulling out all the stops to boost their bilateral economic relations.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan is showing positive dynamics, covering such areas as trade, transport, and energy. Both states are striving to strengthen their economic ties by actively developing bilateral relations and interacting within the framework of various international and regional organizations.