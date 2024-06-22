Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 22 June 2024 22:45 (UTC +04:00)
NGO forum to be held in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Forum for Cooperation between Azerbaijani NGOs, organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations jointly with the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, will begin at the Zangilan Congress Center on June 24, Trend reports.

Representatives of about 200 public associations will take part in the forum, and panel discussions will be held on such topics as “NGOs of Azerbaijan: results and goals”, “Environmental consequences of the mining industry of Armenia”, “COP29 and the movement for solidarity in the name of a green world”.

The forum will last two days.

