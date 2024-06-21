Regional contests shape athletes' training positively - Azerbaijani Championship winner

NEFTCHALA, Azerbaijan, June 21. Training camps and competitions in the regions of Azerbaijan have a positive impact on the training of athletes, the winner of the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship Dilara Gurbanova told Trend.

The athlete won a gold medal in the individual program among gymnasts in the age category "adults".

"The 8th championship is our first national competition this year. I have also moved from juniors to the adult age category this year. I am satisfied with my performance at the championship, and I am pleased that I took first place. The international competitions in Bulgaria are ahead of me, and then the World Championship in Italy. I hope that I will also perform well there," Gurbanova emphasized.

According to the gymnast, before the international competitions, the aerobic gymnastics team plans to hold training camps in the regions.

To note, more than 30 gymnasts representing the "Ojag Sport" club, "Grasiya" sports club, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit take part in the 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship. The competitions are held in the age categories of "pre-juniors" (born in 2010–2012), "juniors" (born in 2007–2009), and "adults" (born in 2006 and older). According to the age categories, gymnasts perform in individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.

