EURO 2024: Portugal defeats Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The second round of Group F at EURO 2024 ended, Trend reports.

In the second match of the day, Türkiye and Portugal met. The leaders of Group F fought for a second victory in a row and to advance to the 1/8 finals. The meeting took place in Dortmund and ended in a crushing victory for Portugal.

EURO 2024

Group stage, II round

June 22, Group F

20:00 Türkiye - Portugal - 0:3

Goals: Bernardo Silva, 21. Samet Akaydin, 28 (o.g.) Bruno Fernandes, 56

Referee: Felix Zweier (Germany)

Dortmund. Westfalenstadion