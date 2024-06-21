US Embassy in Baku condoles death of ANAMA employee, following mine incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The US Embassy in Baku has offered condolences over the death of the employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), following an ordnance explosion in the liberated Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

"We offer condolences to the family of the ANAMA employee who was killed in a landmine explosion today. The United States is firmly committed to supporting Azerbaijan in its efforts to rid the country of landmines," the Embassy's message on X reads.

An ANAMA employee Ragif Isayev (born in 1980) died following an ordnance explosion in the liberated Jabrayil district on June 21.

Other employees who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident were evacuated to the district hospital, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.