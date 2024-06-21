President of Mongolia to pay visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 21. President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on June 23–26 at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president’s office, the sides plan to hold high-level talks in Tashkent, during which issues of further expansion and strengthening of Uzbek-Mongolian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation will be discussed.

The agenda of the visit includes plans to develop constructive political dialogue and inter-parliamentary contacts, increase bilateral trade turnover, and implement cooperation projects in mining, agriculture, livestock, light industry, healthcare, transport, logistics, and other areas. The parties will also discuss joint measures aimed at boosting cultural, humanitarian, and tourist ties. Both officials will talk about international issues.

Moreover, the sides will sign a package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents following the results of the summit.

As part of the program of the state visit, the leaders of the two countries will meet with representatives of leading companies and business circles, and a number of other bilateral events will be held.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will also visit Uzbekistan’s Khiva.