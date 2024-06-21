8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship kicks off in Neftchala

NEFTCHALA, Azerbaijan, June 21. The 8th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship is off to the races at the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

A whopping 30 gymnasts from Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are throwing their hats in the ring for the competition.

The competitions are held in the age categories of "pre-juniors" (born in 2010–2012), "juniors" (born in 2007–2009), and "adults" (born in 2006 and older).

The gymnasts hit the floor with their individual programs, bringing the house down with their mixed pairs, trios, and groups, all in accordance with the age categories.

