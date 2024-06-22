Georgia opens tender for key highway project connecting Tbilisi and Rustavi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Georgian authorities have announced a tender for completing the highway between Tbilisi and Rustavi, which will reduce travel time to the neighboring city to just 15 minutes, Trend reports.

Currently, the journey from Tbilisi to Rustavi takes about 30-40 minutes, depending on traffic.

According to the country's Ministry of Regional Development, the tender is for designing a 3.3-kilometer road section near the Tbilisi district of Ponichala, which will connect the city with the already constructed 13.5-kilometer section.

Companies are required to submit a plan for a four-lane cement-concrete highway with necessary communications and a modern lighting system, along with environmental protection documentation. Since the section passes near the Ponichala district, the design will also consider pedestrian safety issues.

The tender is valued at approximately 5.5 million Georgian lari (almost $2 million), and applications will be accepted until July 23. The project is funded by the state budget.