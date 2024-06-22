Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 22 June 2024 12:55 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The prices of Azerbaijani oil experienced an increase this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $4.09 (4.91 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.49 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.49 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.64 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $86.02 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, up $4.18 or 5.11 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $87.05 per barrel and the minimum was $84.13 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $3.45 (5.08 percent) higher than last week at $71.34 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $72.07 per barrel and the lowest price reached $69.77 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price rose by $4.52 (5.58 percent) to $85.59 per barrel. The maximal price for Dated Brent reached $87.02 per barrel, and the minimal one - $83.36 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 17.06.2024 18.06.2024 19.06.2024 20.06.2024 21.06.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $85,64 $87,35 $88,00 $87,99 $88,49 $87,49
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $84,13 $85,85 $86,55 $86,53 $87,05 $86,02
Urals (EX NOVO) $69,77 $71,33 $71,89 $71,66 $72,07 $71,34
Dated Brent $83,36 $85,28 $86,19 $86,12 $87,02 $85,59

