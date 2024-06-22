Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The prices of Azerbaijani oil experienced an increase this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $4.09 (4.91 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.49 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.49 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.64 per barrel.
Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $86.02 per barrel FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port this week, up $4.18 or 5.11 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $87.05 per barrel and the minimum was $84.13 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $3.45 (5.08 percent) higher than last week at $71.34 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $72.07 per barrel and the lowest price reached $69.77 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price rose by $4.52 (5.58 percent) to $85.59 per barrel. The maximal price for Dated Brent reached $87.02 per barrel, and the minimal one - $83.36 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|17.06.2024
|18.06.2024
|19.06.2024
|20.06.2024
|21.06.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$85,64
|$87,35
|$88,00
|$87,99
|$88,49
|$87,49
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$84,13
|$85,85
|$86,55
|$86,53
|$87,05
|$86,02
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$69,77
|$71,33
|$71,89
|$71,66
|$72,07
|$71,34
|Dated Brent
|$83,36
|$85,28
|$86,19
|$86,12
|$87,02
|$85,59
