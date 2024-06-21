Top-level relations exist between Azerbaijan and Russia - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The current relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at the top level, as evidenced by the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed in February 2022, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at the fifth meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Common culture, history, and mutual respect have contributed to their development," he pointed out.

According to Hajiyev, in addition to bilateral relations in all spheres of life, interregional cooperation is also expanding.

"Azerbaijan maintains relations with more than 70 subjects of Russia and operates more than 10 agreements on trade, economic, scientific-technical, and cultural ties between Russian regions and Azerbaijani partners," the official emphasized.

He mentioned a strong demand for transport arteries around the world.

"Azerbaijan is involved in various Eurasian transport initiatives. Work is underway to expand the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC). Azerbaijan continues to actively invest in the development of this logistics structure, expanding the capacity of the Azerbaijani part of the corridor. Undoubtedly, this will benefit not only Azerbaijan and Russia but the entire region," Hajiyev also said.

He underscored that educational cooperation is also progressing steadily, as Azerbaijan hosts branches of Moscow State University and a medical university, with more than 300 schools conducting education in Russian.

"In 2024, Azerbaijan will host Russian Culture Days," added Hajiyev.

He also emphasized the longstanding experience of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries, highlighting the crucial role of the expert council in their further development.

